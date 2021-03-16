Bay Area Artists on Challenges, Unexpected Victories in the Pandemic

Tanya Rey, Oakland writer and author

“I just feel like somehow maybe things just take longer right now. I don’t know about you, but I’m really tired. And it seems like things just seem to take longer than I think they’re going to take, and eat up my day in this way that I just don’t anticipate. And so I can’t necessarily like make time for it, because there is no schedule, you know?

“On a day-to-day basis, I’m constantly frustrated that I’m not writing enough ... and the harder I am on myself as an artist, that doesn’t breed good grounds for productivity, and it doesn’t breed the best creative self that I know that I can access. So I know that in order to actually make something worthwhile and to enjoy that process, I can’t be too hard on myself. It’s only going to take me twice as long.

“So it’s been really challenging. I think that we are experiencing a collective grief. And within that grief, there’s our own personal grieving. I know I’ve lost people, and certain relationships have been strained by this time and distance, and all of that compounds itself. And so I have certainly have had days where I just want to be on the couch or in bed.”

A Surprisingly Productive Time

While many artists found their creative energies tapped out this year, for some, the new speed of life—one without concerts, tours, commutes and everyday distractions—allowed them to give more space to their practices, and let their work grow in unexpected ways. With little control over anything else in 2020, these artists relished the opportunity to reflect more deeply on their art—and their work flourished as a result.—Sarah Hotchkiss

Eki’Shola, Santa Rosa musician, physician and founder of UNMUTE magazine





“I released the album [Essential], and the challenge is, ‘Okay I have this album, now what? How do I get it out there?’ ... But for better or worse, we’re all plugged in more now. So I just went on a virtual tour. And the beauty of it was that I was able to play for audiences in Japan and the UK and across the country all from my music studio. That was wonderful. 2020 was actually probably one of the more prolific years for me in terms of the opportunities.

“It forced me to think outside the box a bit more. If I were to have toured it would have been to music venues. But this time, I was able to really meld the three things I’ve always wanted to do, which is music, mindfulness and wellness. ... I ended up being able to do performance, share my story, teach a mindfulness tool and talk about health—all in one hour. And I did that for health care organizations, for colleges, for all different kinds of groups.”

Janice Lee Lazaro, San Leandro singer/songwriter





“Now that I no longer have to commute and am spending more time at home, I’ve been dedicating my extra time to writing music and releasing my original songs. With that being said, it has been a great experience to finally be able to devote more time to music, making me feel happier, productive and fulfilled.

“The biggest challenge has been learning how to pivot fully remote. I learned to adapt, however, it was a bit of an adjustment to rely on wifi to keep up with Zoom communications with folks. Maintaining relationships has been a huge shift for me to adjust to.”

Lorene Anderson, Oakland visual artist

“I had been scheduled for a solo show that was supposed to open last fall. So I was working really hard, but when the shutdown happened, everything kind of came to a screeching halt. ... After a few days, I decided I wanted to keep the thread of my regular studio practice. I go five days a week, and I was lucky that it was still accessible—I have friends whose buildings were locked.

“I felt really compelled to look over the past 30 years of my old work. I don’t know if it’s that feeling of mortality and ‘What’s going to happen to all of us?’ but elements of old work have started creeping into my current work. ... Sometimes I feel like I’m just hurtling through my life and studio practice, and to stop and make thoughtful decisions and reflections was something I hadn’t done in a long time, if ever. ...

“I can be very self-deprecating and doubtful about stuff and maybe not so brave and I think [the pandemic] has made me get rid of that BS, and I feel braver, in a way, about my own work.”

Year of the Pivot

Although it hasn’t been easy by any means, some artists have used their time in the pandemic to successfully change gears. Out of necessity, musicians, writers and other performers have learned new skills and become full-on media production houses, filming, editing, recording and organizing online collaborators from their communities and even all over the world. The road has been bumpy, but these evolutions have opened new avenues and expanded their creative practices.–Nastia Voynovskaya

Sahba Aminikia, San Francisco classical musician, composer and founder of the Flying Carpet Festival

“2020 has been one of the busiest years for me. I worked on seven different projects, but each of them ended up being becoming basically a YouTube or Facebook video.

“In the context of my festival Flying Carpet, we work with 5,000, 6,000 children [in Turkey] every year. And this year, we’ve been able to reach out to maybe 200 children through online means, which brings a lot of issues because they’re in an area where data is expensive. ... This year, we are planning on creating a home edition of this online Carpet Festival and reaching out to embassies and organizations for the funds to create a magical box that we can send to children in that region. And each box would include 10 to 12 modules created by different artists.

“One of the things I learned is that my work has always been in the line of human human rights work.