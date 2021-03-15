Now Playing! Acting Madly, Behaving Badly

Another Round

The most acclaimed European film of 2020, Thomas Vinterberg’s boozy tragicomedy has been streaming hereabouts for a couple months. I’m late to the party and a couple drinks behind, but I’ve arrived before Another Round scores an Oscar nomination for International Feature Film on Monday and St. Patrick’s Day sends people streaming and screaming into parklets on Wednesday. A couple of hours spent with Mads Mikkelsen and company before the erstwhile holiday may dissuade a few wise souls from the humiliation and fallout of public drunkenness.

Four fortysomething friends, intrigued by some wag’s theory that the optimal blood alcohol level is somewhat higher than zero, embark on a scientific experiment which entails drinking from dawn to dusk. All are high school teachers, a couple (including Mikkelsen’s character) have families, but most crucially they’re at that numb stage where routine and responsibility have drowned potential and promise.

We’re in Cassavetes territory, although John and his pals Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk never made middle age look especially fun. Mikkelsen and his castmates—abetted by the freedom of Sturla Brandth Grøvlen’s handheld camerawork—embody the seductive allure of letting go. For a while, that is, until tippling breakthroughs topple into breakdowns.

Mikkelsen is adept at playing an Everyman, which in itself is a stellar feat for a movie star. Even rarer, he can fit into an ensemble piece without throwing off the balance or demanding the spotlight. If we can’t take our eyes off him, even when he’s sharing the screen, it’s because it’s so much fun watching the pleasure he takes in acting.

The Father

Sir Anthony Hopkins, like so many lions of British stage and screen before him, has a gift for commanding our attention regardless of the material, the setting or who’s opposite him. The beauty of his portrayal in The Father, as an aging figure of forceful personality, power and intellect named Anthony, is its complete avoidance of tics and tricks. As his memory fades and plays tricks on him, Anthony’s impulse is to maintain control through a kind of mannered performance. Sir Anthony’s brilliance is showing the frightened, angry man behind the façade.

Florian Zeller’s screen adaptation doesn’t open up his acclaimed play beyond the confines of well-appointed flats, but it hardly needs to when it has Hopkins and Olivia Colman (as Anthony’s devoted yet conflicted daughter) carrying the ball (with the pinpoint support of Mark Gattis, Imogen Poots and Rufus Sewell). That said, Zeller smartly employs cinematic techniques like jump cuts and off-camera sound to punch home the time-shifting nature of Anthony’s declining mental faculties (as opposed to a linear worsening of his memory)—which, unusually, provide the plot twists, turns and revelations.

The Father is a focused and fraught work that doesn’t turn the emotional taps in the same way as other films in the burgeoning “elders at a crossroads” genre. It’s not about loss and grief, but the battle and the wounds. Hopkins and Colman do not compromise a whit in what is an unflinching, unexpectedly sharp-elbowed film.