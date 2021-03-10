Watch: Comedian Capture ‘Every Single Park Hang in San Francisco’ in a Minute

San Francisco being San Francisco, hundreds of people who watch Alexis Gay’s take on the San Francisco “park hang” will vehemently object to its content. That’s primarily because the comedian focuses in on that side of San Francisco that so many city residents still try to ignore: tech and stuff that techies like.

Regardless, Gay has garnered 37,000 views in 24 hours for her one-minute video making fun of how un-fun certain park gatherings in the city have recently become. The techies will enjoy it because it’s about them. But who amongst the rest of us has not glanced over our shoulder to figure out who the hell is babbling about IPOs and angel investors on a sunny Sunday in the park?

Gay—who hosts Non-Technical, a podcast in which she interviews tech people about non-tech (and often ridiculous) subjects—also includes more universal aspects of being outside in the Bay. Yes, it is freezing and yes, that guy is naked.

Enjoy!