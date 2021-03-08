Moriah Ulinskas’ Genealogical Research Sets the Record Straight

Ulinskas, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Santa Barbara, identifies as an "activist archivist."

Her past work includes working as the director of the preservation program at the Bay Area Video Coalition (BAVC), where she worked on creating the open-source software for audiovisual preservationists, OCTOOLS.

For Wednesday's event, Ulinskas' presentation will include addressing the outdated Great Man Theory of the 19th century, as well as discussing genealogical research that aims to "diversify historical narratives on American cities in the post-World War II era."