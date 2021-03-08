KQED is a proud member of
Moriah Ulinskas’ Genealogical Research Sets the Record Straight

Pendarvis Harshaw
Someone holding a colorful Oakland Public Library card that has the image of a grey heron and a stack of books on it. (Courtesy of Christopher Seaman/@sqrlly on Instagram)

An evening of scientific storytelling promises to set the record straight.

On March 10, Dorothy Lazard, the head librarian at Oakland Public Library's History Center, presents "Revisiting Historical Narratives Through Genealogical Research" with public historian Moriah Ulinskas.

Ulinskas, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Santa Barbara, identifies as an "activist archivist."

Her past work includes working as the director of the preservation program at the Bay Area Video Coalition (BAVC), where she worked on creating the open-source software for audiovisual preservationists, OCTOOLS.

A black and white portrait of activist archivist, Moriah Ulinskas (Via Moriah Ulinskas)

For Wednesday's event, Ulinskas' presentation will include addressing the outdated Great Man Theory of the 19th century, as well as discussing genealogical research that aims to "diversify historical narratives on American cities in the post-World War II era."

Whether you're interested in archives and genealogy or are just another member of the #DorothyLazardFanClub, this sounds like a quality time.

This is a free online event that will take place on Zoom at 6pm. Click here for more information.