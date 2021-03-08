From Ivory Coast to West Coast, Fely Tchaco’s Musical Vision Defies Borders

Recorded with the support of a grant the San Francisco Arts Commission, the album features Tchaco singing in her native Gouro as well as French and English. A mesmerizing presence whatever language she writes and performs in, Tchaco possesses a warm, luminous voice that conveys fine gradations of feeling, with particularly vivid hues of elation, dismay and exultation.

Her rhythmic palette reflects her Gouro village upbringing, and she seems to draw on a bottomless well of lithe, incantatory melodies. Tchaco got her start as a performer after running away from home as a teenager, singing French chanson (a la Edith Piaf) in a hotel in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast’s de jure capital. Redolent of her village roots and multiculturally cosmopolitan, her music sounds unlike anything else on the Bay Area scene.

For instance, her song “Cawe Yoko” draws on a swaying rhythm from the Zaouli mask dance, “a rhythm for Gouro women gathering in the village,” she said. “I modernized it for the song. For a lot of years I’ve been exploring ways to get these rhythms known.”

Composer and guitarist Jerry Martin, who co-produced Yita and Tchaco’s previous release, 2011’s Maturite, has been one of her primary creative allies for the past 15 years. Well versed in West African music and jazz, he’s spent much of his career as audio director for various iterations of the SimCity game franchise. Producing albums isn’t something he usually pursues, “but when I first heard her voice she knocked me out,” he said

“Her melodies are really amazing and her creativity is boundless,” Martin said. “She’s got it bubbling up all over the place. But it’s more than that. I’ve met a lot of musicians and what’s striking about Fely is that she’s really a star. She has that vibe to her. It’s just a matter of her career part catching up to her.”

Tchaco sold her car to finance her first album, 1996’s Amour Perdu, and before leaving Ivory Coast released a follow up with the popular song “Mon Espoir.” But music has never been her exclusive focus. After moving to San Francisco in 2000, she took a pause for several years while raising her daughter and building a new life. As she looked for avenues back into her passion, she was often discouraged by people who said American audiences weren’t interested in songs not in English.

This lack of understanding became fuel for Tchaco’s other career as an educator devoted to highlighting the diversity and vitality of creative expression within Africa. She launched an after school program in 2005 in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. Now based at Intersection for the Arts, the African Arts Academy (which is temporarily on hiatus due to the pandemic) builds connections between African and African American cultures.

Tchaco eventually found her way back to music, and also found success as a fashion designer and event producer showcasing African fabrics and styles. She presented her first Modern Ethnic Fashion Runway Show in 2013 at the Museum of the African Diaspora, and has continued to look for ways to combine music, art and design.

And despite taking an untraditional path, Tchaco has hit many musical milestones, including a 2010 Billboard Award nomination for Top Independent Artist and an Independent Music Award for Best Song in the world beat category for her 2012 tune “Goba.”

Tchaco’s parents didn’t encourage her love of music. She found her own way, and when life’s vicissitudes silenced her voice, she always found a way a raise it again in song.

“It’s hard to explain,” she said. “I can say I was born in music. In the 5th grade I had a dream where I saw myself singing on TV. I told my dad and he just laughed, saying, ‘I don’t sing, and your mother doesn’t sing,’ so I kept it as a secret in my heart. One day I ran away and found bands that would let me sing with them. I was very open to explore and meet new people and cultures. Singing helped me escape my stress. Music has helped me a lot.”

Fely Tchaco plans to hold a virtual album release celebration for Yita in the early spring.