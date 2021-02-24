Artist-Made Hotline Captures the Cacophony of Worrying and Waiting

The spate of recent Groundhog Day-esque films (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Palm Springs) is starting to hit a little too close to home. Life during the coronavirus pandemic is a time loop, and it’s not cute.
Enter Oakland artist Beth Krebs’ Still on Hold Hotline, a sound art piece that begins with the rhetorical questions “Do you feel like you’ve been living the same day over and over? Is something stuck looping in your mind?” Yes and yes, you nod, accepting the diagnosis. And instead of interminable hold music, the Still on Hold Hotline absorbs and reflects back the anxiety of our moment, giving listeners the power of participation to break up the monotony.