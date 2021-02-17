'It's a Sin' Series, Set During AIDS Epidemic, Resonates During COVID-19

Davies' shows have always known how to grab you, but even his admirers would never fault him for subtlety. Not overly concerned with getting things absolutely right, he largely ignores the lives of middle-aged gays and lesbians; he makes the gay clubs sleeker and less grungy than they actually were. If you want a deep and nuanced portrait of HIV hitting London during the Thatcher Era, you'll do far better reading Alan Hollinghurst's novel The Line of Beauty.

The show's aim is to make us feel both sides of gay life in those years. He celebrates its hedonistic freedom and sheer fun—the show's fueled by songs from Blondie, Erasure, and the Pet Shop Boys, one of whose anthems gives this series its title.

But he also wants us to feel the tragedy. And we do. The show is unexpectedly moving, especially Colin's thread. Characters we like die miserable deaths, and those who don't struggle against both a profound sense of loss and a society that seemingly doesn't care. Everyone is deepened, even the narcissistic Ritchie.