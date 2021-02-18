After Five Decades of Shows, Eli’s Mile High Club Keeps the Party Going on Patreon

On a recent Friday afternoon in Eli’s back patio, Young, Simmons and Patane sit around a picnic table swapping tales from Eli’s storied past. It was always a haunt for local musicians, but big names like Etta James and James Brown performed there too. And it was the Rolling Stones’ preferred post-concert hangout when they were on tour. Legend has it that the Stones were once turned away at the door. (There weren’t very many white customers at the time, and the bouncer didn’t believe them when they told him who they were.)

“In those days, there was as much of a show in the house as it was on the stage,” says Simmons.

Darker stories came out of Eli’s too, but they only seem to contribute to the bar’s lore. One Thursday evening in 1979, for instance, owner Eli Thornton’s aggrieved girlfriend, blues singer Frankie Williams, came in and shot him. (In her trial, her defense presented evidence that Thornton had been abusive.)

After Thornton’s death, blues singer Troyce Key ran Eli’s Mile High Club in the ’80s. It changed hands again several times afterwards, but always kept its shabby charm. It was known as a punk and metal bar before Patane took it over in 2016 with business partners Billy Joe Agan and Erik Schmollinger. They brought back the blues—and many of the original performers—and started up weekly punk and rap concerts, DJ nights and drag shows. The crowd they attracted was diverse in terms of age and ethnicity, and everyone was welcome. Even Williams, of all people, came back to watch a blues show after serving her time.

“It was kind of awesome for us because we’re sittin’ there going, ‘Wow, this is cool. This piece of history just walked in the door,’” says Patane. “And it gave us this incredible reputation, like, ‘You could pretty much get away with a lot at Eli’s, including shooting the owner and getting let back in here.’”

Since the pandemic started, the owners of Eli’s have watched other Oakland venues close down permanently, so they count themselves relatively lucky. When the first shelter-in-place orders came down last March, they had enough savings to cover 6–8 months of basic expenses. Help came from the Paycheck Protection Program, which allowed them to keep on about half of their staff and reopen for outdoor dining during the summer. (They plan to start backyard food service again when weather improves.) A substantial grant from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, in the upper five figures, also went a long way towards keeping bills paid. And federal grant funding from the Save Our Stages Act will soon provide some relief as well.