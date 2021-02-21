Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt the 100-Year Old Dew Drop Inn

"The weirdest one happened when I was alone at the bar," she says. "I came out of the kitchen and there's a guy with dark hair, wearing '70s country clothes—bell-bottom jeans and a plaid shirt with pearl buttons. And I was like, 'Oh, I didn't hear you come in...' And he looked at me and just disappeared. Oh my God, he was so solid. And then the next day, one of our customers was sitting at the end of the bar and she saw the same guy."

Godfrey came to find out that not only were many locals already familiar with the disappearing man in the bell-bottoms, they referred to him by name—Wade. Wade is believed to be the spirit of a beloved regular from the '80s, who died in his early twenties from a seizure caused by a traumatic brain injury. Most sightings have him striding towards the jukebox, as he apparently often did in life.

Like Savageau, Godfrey arrived at the Dew Drop after walking away from the stresses and strains of a more conventional life. She had worked as a paramedic for 14 years in and around Sacramento. When she realized the Dew Drop was at risk of being demolished, Godfrey and her husband Marcus saw an opportunity and bought the bar. "I mean, this place has ties to my family and the community," Godfrey says. "But I'm also really big into history. And the Dew Drop is kind of an unsung landmark in the county. People don't realize the history it's had."

No one knows exactly when the Dew Drop Inn first arrived, but it is certainly more than a century old. The Nov. 4, 1893 edition of Mining and Scientific Press referred to the inn as "a canvas saloon" where weary gold miners could play keno—a lottery-style gambling game. The bar was surrounded by miner's cabins, a brothel, a restaurant and a small market. Later, the brothel was turned into a bank, and a gas station arrived. Then, in the 1930s, a fire tore through the area and things changed again. In 1936, a huge stream-fed pool was constructed on the site. The bar has stood on what used to be the pool house since 1942. And though it's long since been filled in, swimming pool stairs eerily remain out on the Dew Drop's lawn.

Today, the original site of the Dew Drop stands 100 yards away and is occupied by the bar's handyman, Jimmy. "Jimmy's got really weird things that go on on his property," Godfrey explains. "He even got shoved off his roof once."

Another Dew Drop regular, H. (she asked me to only use her first initial), used to live in one of the old miner's cabins. Like Jimmy, she experienced inexplicable events at home. Regular occurrences included disembodied footsteps ("It was loud. Like a man in heavy boots walking slowly through the house") and the sounds of a horse and carriage outside. Sometimes the smell of cigars would emerge in her house from nowhere. And it gets worse.