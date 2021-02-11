Taylor Swift Announces Remake of 'Fearless,' Due in April

Swift has feuded publicly with her former label, Big Machine, which released her first six albums, including Fearless. The singer announced in 2019 that she'd record and release new versions of that music as a way of regaining control after Big Machine was sold to an umbrella company owned by Scooter Braun, an industry figure with whom Swift has had many public differences.

The original Fearless won Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Next month, she'll learn if 2020's folklore meets the same fate: That record earned her six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.