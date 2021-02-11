Lucasfilm Ditches Gina Carano From 'The Mandalorian' Over Social Media Posts

Lucasfilm has fired Gina Carano from her job on The Mandalorian, after the action star posted on social media that today's political climate in the U.S. is similar to Nazi Germany's treatment of Jews. The comments were "abhorrent," the company said.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a widely distributed statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano was also dropped by the United Talent Agency, which had been representing her, according to Deadline.

The comments were made on Carano's Instagram account, where she shared an image of a woman being chased through the streets. The accompanying text stated that the Nazis fomented public hatred against Jews as part of the Holocaust.

"How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" the post asked.