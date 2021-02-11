A Neon Sign Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown

One such attack, the Jan. 28 assault of Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco, was captured on video. The 84-year-old Ratanapakdee was seen being shoved to the ground in the disturbing viral clip during his morning walk, and died days later. In response to the attacks, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced the creation of a special response unit on Tuesday that will investigate crimes against Asian Americans, particularly those against the elderly.

Community organizers and leaders have called for non-Asian members of the Bay Area community to come support Oakland and San Francisco Chinatown business and organizations around this Lunar New Year in a show of solidarity against anti-Asian hate and racism. For those hesitant to go in-person due to COVID concerns, the San Francisco Neon Chinatown tour provides a way to show that support from home.

Part II of San Francisco Neon's Chinatown neon sign tour occurs virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Tickets are free with a suggested $10 donation; details here.