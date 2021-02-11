A Neon Sign Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, San Francisco Neon presents the second part of their virtual Chinatown neon sign tour in partnership with the Chinese Historical Society of America. Through the examination of the architecture and design of the neighborhood's many still-existing neon signs, the tour tells stories of a culture, its traditions and its history.
This tour falls not just around the Lunar New Year, but in a moment that has called increased attention to anti-Asian and anti-Chinese racism across the country, and particularly in the Bay Area. The past several weeks have seen a sharp spike in hate crimes against elderly Asian individuals in the East Bay.