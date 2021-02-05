Pass the Aux: New Tracks by Gunna Goes Global, DÆMON, Kehlani, Ian Kelly and Nihar

Do you miss packing your friends into the car, playing your favorite tracks and dancing in your seat? Us too. Welcome to Pass the Aux, where every other week the KQED Arts & Culture team introduces you to new(ish) releases from Bay Area artists. Here’s what we have on deck.—Nastia Voynovskaya

Gunna Goes Global, “Blue Klux Klan”

San Francisco’s Gunna Goes Global started off Black History Month by releasing a song that stands as a statement: “Blue Klux Klan.” It’s a straightforward shot at white supremacy, police brutality and racism in America.

The actor and rapper begins the track with a monologue. “The most heinous acts of violence in American history have been committed against Black bodies with no legal ramifications, no apologies, no acknowledgement, no accountability; just more atrocities,” says Gunna. “Malicious acts do not come from fear, they come from hate. That shit is over with.”

The video, directed by Ace, shows Gunna witnessing a cop stalk a young Black child, much in the same way Trayvon Martin was reportedly followed by George Zimmerman before the young boy was killed. In this fictional depiction, Gunna gets to the stalker before the stalker gets to the child, killing the cop in cold blood. Both the song and the video are centered on the trial that follows the fictional killing. While on the stand, Gunna lyrically goes through the cop’s background and upbringing—turning the justifications typically used for police violence on their head.