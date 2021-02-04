Lack of Diversity Mars Golden Globe TV Nominations

When it came time to pick the best TV shows of 2020 late last year, I and my fellow critics at NPR were all over the map. But there was one we could all agree on: Michaela Coel's HBO drama I May Destroy You. A masterpiece, it was the only show that landed on everyone's best-of list.

So it was a surprise to look at the roster of nominees for the Golden Globe awards in television on Wednesday and not see her name or the show listed anywhere.

Coel, a British-born Black woman, created, wrote, directed and starred in this searing series about a novelist who slowly comes to realize that she was drugged and raped during a night out with friends. It was based on a horrible experience from her own life—just the sort of personal and artistic courage that awards shows like the Globes are supposed to reward.

But they didn't even give her a chance.