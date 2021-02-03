‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler to Create New Spinoff Show for Disney+

The series is expected to continue to build on the foundation Coogler set with Black Panther and the upcoming sequel, Black Panther II, set to be released on July 8, 2022. Black Panther grossed nearly $1.35 billion worldwide for Disney and Marvel, and made headlines again in August 2020 after the sudden death of star Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company,” Coogler told Variety. “Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true… We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.” The multi-year deal will also include other future television projects in addition to the Wakanda series.

It is currently unclear if the new show will include any scenes or storylines set in Oakland, as the first Black Panther film did.