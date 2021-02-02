If True, the Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Suggest His Art Was a Cover

Two years ago, Wood offered stark details of a prior relationship while speaking at a House Judiciary subcommittee. Though she did not name him at the time, it was very public knowledge that Wood and Manson dated between 2006 and 2010, having met when she was 18 and he was 36.

Speaking out in favor of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, Wood detailed:

Toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse, which started slow, but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body, and—the worst part—sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had 'proven my love for them.'

That Manson is the ex-partner that Wood was referring to is not particularly surprising for anyone who has been paying attention these last few years. Much has been made of the fact that Manson openly admitted to Spin in 2009 that he had, “fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer,” and that he had once called her 158 times in one day, while cutting himself each time.