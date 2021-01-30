Q&A: San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin on the City’s Pivotal Moment

Just to take our conversation, for example, I'm speaking as Poet Laureate: “Let us speak about these issues pertaining to poetry and application of some kind of public embrace of poetry.” Even my identity. I have this identity as a poet, or this or that, and not just a person that is actually talking to you live from unceded territory. If you think about it, there's so much genocide, and so much slavery, there's so much exploitation, that we psychically turn a blind eye just to go on about our daily business.

That's the individualism that's dangerous, because that ignoring — I mean, “ignoring” doesn't even cover it — that delusion actually adds to the consent that makes all this oppression and repression possible.

I mean, even think about the kids in the cages. Are they still in the cages? The three-year-olds and the five-year-olds of the asylum seekers, are they still in the cages?

This has been in our face for three years now, at least. Right? We talk about a billion things other than the fact there are, within driving distance, there are kids in cages. This is that kind of individualism that oppression — that oppressors — thrive on. And that's what we have to turn our attention to, or at least take our efforts, whatever our individual assertion is, whatever our talents, our interests, whatever our skills, and synthesize it with some kind of acknowledgment of the total social picture.

This is what I'm at the gate yelling.

Maybe people feel like they have to turn a blind eye in order to function in society.

Right, definitely. In order to fit your psyche in the structure, it requires you to take some of your mind and leave it at home. And this is how we're socialized. This is what's rewarded, right?

To not acknowledge the humanity of some is rewarded. And really it's been rewarded since the settler colonial project began. And when you look at what’s not rewarded, nine times out of ten, it's people who decide that what’s going to be the center of their day is the humanity of all.

Some might call them revolutionaries, but that's really all it is, right? Someone who's just entering everybody's humanity. Because if I center everybody's humanity, well, now my day looks different. I'm going to have to do something different with it.

Would you call yourself a revolutionary?