Amanda Gorman—and Poetry—Will Be Part of Super Bowl LV

The country's newest literary superstar, 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, is going to be showcased at an event more often associated with beer, chicken wings and Cheetos: Super Bowl LV.

Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, dazzled viewers with her recitation of her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration this month, and the video of her performance has gone viral. She will be reciting at the Super Bowl pre-show on Feb. 7, before the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gorman could reach far more Americans through her appearance at the Super Bowl than she did during Inauguration Day: viewership for the football game in 2020 peaked at 99.9 million—by contrast, President Biden's inauguration—which was one of the most-watched in American history—drew 33.8 million viewers.

Her new poem will honor three Americans—Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Florida nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-based James Martin, a Marine veteran who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and who has taken in local kids facing issues at home—for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. The three have also been named honorary captains for the Super Bowl by the NFL.