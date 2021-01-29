'Robin Hood' Groups Win New Fans, Thanks to GameStop Controversy

The Robinhood stock-trading app sparked outrage after it halted trading on GameStop and other companies at the center of a battle between small investors and hedge funds.

Suddenly, the World Wide Robin Hood Society noticed a flood of interest online—and the U.K. group politely clarified that it isn't the Robin Hood some commenters were looking for. It gained tens of thousands of new followers anyway.

"We started with 350 yesterday and we now have over 50k" followers on Twitter, the group said on Friday in a message to NPR.

"Lovely to have all these new followers," the Society tweeted, "can we just check that you know that you're following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood."

For the record, the World Wide Robin Hood Society is not a cosplay group for enthusiasts who want to don a pair of green tights or an embroidered bodice. It's devoted to promoting the legend of the hero who famously stole from the rich and gave to the poor.