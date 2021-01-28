Watch: Miley Cyrus Turn a Tiny Desk Performance Into a Tiny Bedroom One

Ever since COVID-19 forced NPR's Tiny Desk concerts out of the office and into the personal domains of musicians, the backdrops to the sets have consistently displayed a delightful degree of creativity.

Dua Lipa took desks out of the equation altogether and brought the atmosphere of a very polished living room jam session. Jazmine Sullivan created a backroom bar vibe for her set earlier this month. And Lous and the Yakuza created their very own tiny home studio.

This week, Miley Cyrus took Billie Eilish's idea of a Tiny Bedroom set and brought it to a distinctly Miley Cyrus place. Miley's room was awash with riot grrrl aesthetics—all tween pinks and purples intermingled with scruffy homemade posters—and constructed on a playhouse scale.

Landing in the middle of it all, with the distinctly 1970s rock 'n' roll bravado she's embraced of late, Cyrus brought back childhood memories for anyone who spent their formative years playing dress-up and singing along to records in their room. The passionate set was comprised of a cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You," followed by two tracks from her Plastic Hearts album, "Golden G String" and "Prisoner." Needless to say, the final result will have you looking for the nearest pair of leopard print pants.

You can watch Miley Cyrus' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in full, below.