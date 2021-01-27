With Rap Snacks Radio, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy Serves Up Satisfying Tunes for the Soul

Founded in 1971, San Francisco’s KPOO 89.5 FM focuses on programming for communities of people traditionally underserved by mainstream media, including Black, Latinx, and Native folks. The non-commercial station is entirely listener supported through annual fundraisers, and all KPOO DJs are volunteers. Once they settle into the KPOO family, many of the station’s broadcasters keep their shows for years, if not decades.

Since its inception, KPOO has been a groundbreaking West Coast presence, as well as the first Bay Area station to play reggae, salsa, and rap music; it lead other regional stations to start focusing on hip-hop. Bringing in a fresh show focusing on hip-hop history and classic tracks was obvious to station manager Jerome “JJ on D Radio” Parson.

As COVID-19 irreparably shifted schedules and lives, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy started regularly filling in on Friday nights. Many of the station’s DJs still broadcast live from the Divisadero Street studio, wearing masks on the mic. A few in higher-risk categories have temporarily switched to pre-recording their shows or taken a break from broadcasting.

Last fall, Rap Snacks Radio became the permanent, four-hour Friday night show. Since then, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy has only missed one week live in the studio, pre-recording that show to keep his deeply devoted fans satisfied. “Some people call me every single week, and some have made me art,” he reflects with awe. “People send me cookies!”

One of the biggest hurdles to hosting a hip-shop show between the hours of 6 and 10pm is avoiding profanity, which the Federal Communications Commission allows only after 10pm. Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy doesn’t mind the extra effort required. “I like my show to be family-friendly,” he says, relying on his massive collection of 12” singles, many of which include clean cuts.

He’s also committed to nurturing a community, noting that unlike DJs who often try to hide their best obscure records and samples, “There’s a sharing and learning component to my show.” A whole crew of behind-the-scenes creative collaborators pitches in on weekly themes and graphics, including House of Doom, Mel Waters and Noh8tin. Call-in guests are common and have included young stars and legends like Lil B and Busy Bee Starski. Eventually, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy wants to welcome even more performers and visual artists into the studio. “Once the world opens back up, it’s gonna be like a jamboree!” he says.

In a year of unspeakable difficulty and pain, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy’s Friday evening mix of joy and optimism nourishes him as much as it uplifts listeners. “I’m a hope dealer—that’s what I’m pushing,” he jokes. He also notes despite relentless enthusiasm from fans, “I focus on staying hungry, humble and happy,” using a line he often drops during his shows.

“This has gotta be about fun,” he adds. “The minute this goes to my head, the minute it’s a job or I’m trying to impress someone? I’m done.”