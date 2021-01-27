With Rap Snacks Radio, Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy Serves Up Satisfying Tunes for the Soul

“Yes yes yes, boppers! Welcome. Bienvenidos. Aloha. Shalom.” A few minutes after 6pm on a Friday night, the smooth baritone offering a string of peaceful greetings over the KPOO 89.5 FM airwaves is Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy. His show, Rap Snacks Radio, is a relative newcomer to the KPOO family, and already establishing a fan base of devoted Snackheads.
The savory show highlights Bay Area greats like Too $hort, Mac Dre, and Tupac Shakur. Another signature feature, known as Rap Snacks Double Downs, lines up source samples back-to-back with hip-hop anthems. Joe Cocker’s “Woman to Woman” might sound out of place on a rap show—that is, until EPMD’s “Knick Knack Paddy Wack” fades in over it.
Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy got started in radio a few years ago after recording a PSA for his day job at a food bank, impressing the manager at Davis station KDRT with his crisp delivery. At the time, he was living in San Francisco but commuting north daily for work.
The mash-up was perfect. KDRT hadn’t had a hip-hop show in seven years. Kay-Beezy Fa Sheezy, whose DJ moniker is a nod to E-40, is a serious soul record collector. His stacks of “buttery vinyl” were amassed over more than two decades of paid work and passion, including retail clerking at a Virgin Megastore and sharing obscure tunes through small mail-based CD exchanges.
For a year and a half, he’d drive two hours to do his one-hour Wednesday evening show—which with station IDs and PSAs, was actually only 58 minutes long—and stay with family before returning home the next day. It was a soulful but taxing (unpaid) slog. All the while, he hoped a beloved station much closer to home would nurture his talents.