SF Sketchfest Brings the Laughs with a Star-Studded Online Comedy Show

If laughter is medicine, then we could use all more of it as we approach the second year of life in a pandemic. Speaking of, the annual comedy showcase SF Sketchfest isn’t happening in person this year for obvious reasons. But thankfully, the independent event is taking things online, which enabled organizers to curate an enormous, star-studded lineup packed with comedic greats for the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Festocalypse takes place on Jan. 30 and features some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy and television: Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Weird Al Yankovic, Margaret Cho, Fred Armisen, The Black Version, Aparna Nancherla, Jane Lynch and Kumail Nanjiani are just a few of the dozens of performers. San Francisco drag star Peaches Christ will also make an appearance, as well as the punchline-heavy rap lyricist Jean Grae and Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding.

The evening will include all-new comedy sketches, improv, game shows, debates, musical performances and Q&As. Tickets start at $20, and proceeds from the show will help keep SF Sketchfest afloat so it can return with an in-person festival once events resume. Details here.