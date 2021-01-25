Watch: UCLA’s Nia Dennis Go Viral With ‘Black Excellence’ Gymnastics Routine

The 21-year-old senior scored a near-perfect 9.95, and helped her team beat Arizona State with her powerful but consistently joyful performance. And the soundtrack she chose for the routine helped her pack even more of a punch on the floor. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion were featured, alongside Kendrick Lamar's “HUMBLE,” Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” and Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love.”

Dennis’ performance, in which she raised her fist in a Black Power salute and stepped in honor of her father, has since been dubbed the Black Excellence routine.

Since going viral, Dennis has received shout-outs on social media from the likes of Simone Biles, Queer Eye’s Karamo, and Missy Elliott herself. You can see exactly why in the video below.