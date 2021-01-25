“I wanted to have a dance party because that’s my personality. And of course I had to shout out L.A. because we out here, UCLA.” So said gymnast Nia Dennis over the weekend, after performing a floor routine that has since gone viral. “This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture,” she told the Los Angeles Daily News.
Watch: UCLA’s Nia Dennis Go Viral With ‘Black Excellence’ Gymnastics Routine
The 21-year-old senior scored a near-perfect 9.95, and helped her team beat Arizona State with her powerful but consistently joyful performance. And the soundtrack she chose for the routine helped her pack even more of a punch on the floor. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion were featured, alongside Kendrick Lamar's “HUMBLE,” Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” and Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love.”
Dennis’ performance, in which she raised her fist in a Black Power salute and stepped in honor of her father, has since been dubbed the Black Excellence routine.
Since going viral, Dennis has received shout-outs on social media from the likes of Simone Biles, Queer Eye’s Karamo, and Missy Elliott herself. You can see exactly why in the video below.
This time last year, Dennis went viral for an equally impressive floor routine that was inspired by Beyoncé's Homecoming. That one prompted actual screams of delight from the audience.
