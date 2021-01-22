There's a Metallica/Huey Lewis Mashup Now, Because San Francisco

What do you get if you cross a heavy metal ode to nightmares with a yacht rock paean to being sensible? (Try to resist answering, “An actual nightmare.”)

Sure, it’s probably not a question anyone should have asked. But since this concerns both Metallica and Huey Lewis and the News—both San Francisco bands—everyone who lives in the city has a contractual obligation to listen to this. (I don't make the rules! That’s just how this works!)

Making these two very different songs work together is less complicated than you might expect. You take James Hetfield’s vocals from “Enter Sandman,” speed them up a little, then lay them over the music from “Hip to Be Square.”

Yes, the end result is stupid. No, nobody needed this. But, damn. That's a catchy mashup.