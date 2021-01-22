Four Bay Area Musicians to Know Right Now…ish

There are way too many talented musical artists from the Bay Area, each one deserving their shine. So, let’s do more to support them.

For the next four weeks, the Rightnowish team is dropping one episode per week spotlighting artists who are getting active. Every one of these talented people are taking the culture they soaked up from the Bay, and they’re sharing it with the world.

All of them are working on some pretty interesting projects right now:

Nappy Nina is following a successful 2020 run by dropping a new project soon. YMTK is ghostwriting and producing, as well as continuously putting out new singles. Jada Imani is releasing a new three-track EP every month for six months straight. And Champ Green, who is the face of the Hella Nuts plant-based eatery, is on the verge of dropping a project called Pleasantly Plump II—an ode to the plus-sized brothers like himself.

I’m lucky enough to know these people and their work, so it’s an honor to share their stories with you… Rightnowish.

East Oakland raised, based in Brooklyn. She’s a woman and an MC, but don’t call her a femcee. Actually, just be quiet, kick back, nod your head and enjoy her sultry, lyrical flow over jazzy, boom-bap beats.

Episode drops January 22, 2021

East Oakland raised, based in Los Angeles. He’s eclectic: a fashionable guy who loves a party and a spiritual guy who has never gotten too far from his religious roots. His music falls into that undefined world where R&B meets hip-hop. You'll get to know a different side of his personality on each track.

Episode drops January 29, 2021

Missouri born, Bay Area raised, currently living in Hawaii. Jada Imani is a light. She’s an educator and organizer who uses her music to do both. I can only describe her sound as neo-soul-meets lyrical hip-hop, served over a hot plate of vibes.

Episode drops February 5, 2021

Born, raised and currently residing in Oakland. Champ Green is a linguist who uses his verbal skills to express the benevolent energy that fills his heart. His music sounds like a word puzzle, where lyrical ideas are connected cohesively. It’s as if his rhymes are a slinky falling down a staircase. Each metaphor serves as an extension of the love he has for his people and his craft.

Episode drops February 12, 2021





Download Rightnowish wherever you get your podcasts and get a new episode to your feed every week.

What Bay Area musicians do you think we should know about?

Nominate your faves for consideration on a future Rightnowish episode: www.kqed.org/rightnowish.