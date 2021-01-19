See-Saws Built on U.S. Border Wall Win Prestigious Design Prize

An art project that turned the border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border into the temporary base for pink see-saws—inviting children on each side to come play together—has won London's Design Museum award for best design of 2020.
"We are totally surprised by this unexpected honor," said Ronald Rael, who designed the project with fellow architect Virginia San Fratello. They share the award, he said, with the Juarez-based art collective Colectivo Chopeke.
"That's amazing," San Fratello said in a video feed announcing the prize. The see-saw installation won both the overall prize and in the transportation category.