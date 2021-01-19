See-Saws Built on U.S. Border Wall Win Prestigious Design Prize

The project, officially named Teeter-Totter Wall, was first installed in July of 2019, when workers slid steel beams through the slats of the border near El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

"For the first time, children from both El Paso, Texas and the Anapra community in Mexico were invited to connect with their neighbors, in an attempt to create unity at the politically divisive border," the museum said.

"Everyone was very happy and excited to engage the seesaws," Rael told NPR at the time. The installation went smoothly, turning an idea that had been growing for 10 years into a reality.

"It was peaceful and fun—a day at a park for the children and mothers of Anapra," Rael said.

"The project resonated with people around the world in a way that we didn't anticipate," San Fratello said when the award was announced. "It speaks to the fact that most people are excited about being together, and about optimism and about possibility and the future. And the divisiveness actually comes from the minority."

Rael is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley; San Fratello teaches at San José State University.