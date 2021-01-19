'SNL' and 'Second City' Announce Scholarships For Diverse, Emerging Comic Talent

Saturday Night Live and The Second City comedy enterprises have announced the recipients of a new training scholarship for diverse, emerging talent. From a pool of some 1,300 applicants, four up and coming comedians were selected: Alexi Bolden, Gabriella "Gabi" Castillo, Kaili Turner and Morgan Van Dyne. The scholarships will cover all of their performance and writing training at Second City and give them access to SNL talent executives.
This partnership between these two legendary comedy institutions got off the ground last summer when SNL approached The Second City with an offer to sponsor a fund for developing diverse talent, says Abby Wagner, The Second City's VP for Customer Success. She says executives didn't flinch. "It was the ultimate 'Yes, And,'" Wagner laughs, employing improv's cardinal rule.