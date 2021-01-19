'SNL' and 'Second City' Announce Scholarships For Diverse, Emerging Comic Talent

The SNL/Second City scholarship is intended to help make the pipeline for new comedy talent more diverse. As Wagner explains it, the judges looked for aspiring comedians at various entry points in their careers from just starting out to "some experience." She says all of their training costs will be covered for one to two years, depending on their needs. The individual programs will be a "customized package that gets them to the point where they can get in front of SNL" executives.

Here are the other scholarship recipients:

Alexi Bolden, a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in theater and African American Studies, is thrilled to have been selected. "I am constantly influenced and inspired by SNL to be bold with myself and, by association, with my comedy," she says.

Kaili Turner is a self-described "Black Indian and proud enrolled member of the Nipmuc nation, as well as a comedian, actress, writer, producer and puppeteer."

Morgan Van Dyne is a Chicago-based comedian who uses "their platform to speak about queer identities, mental health, and disabilities."

Wagner says, while there are "no guarantees" the scholarships will result in jobs at SNL, by the end of their training, she believes they'll have a leg up when it comes to an SNL audition.