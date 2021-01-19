Art Exhibit 'Deconstruction' Dedicated to a Mother's Experience With Breast Cancer

On Oct. 4, 2020, filmmaker Alex Mallonee's mother Joyce passed after a 25-year battle with breast cancer.
In the final years of Joyce's life, she and Alex, along with seven other artists, worked on an art exhibition about her experience with cancer.
The show, Deconstruction opens Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery in Lafayette, and runs through Jan. 26, which would've been Joyce's 70th birthday.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Joyce was a trained visual artist, but never worked professionally. In the exhibition, artists honor her ideas and bring her visions to life.
The show is composed of mixed-media pieces, collages and portraits, all pertaining to breast cancer and Joyce's story directly; there's even a dress decorated with pills.