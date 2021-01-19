Art Exhibit 'Deconstruction' Dedicated to a Mother's Experience With Breast Cancer

The appointment-only exhibition takes attendees through some of Joyce's experiences, from denial to humor, as well as many of the "mechanisms for coping with cancer" that she explored.

Alex says the goal of the show, which will soon be a virtual exhibition as well, is to create community with others who've lost loved ones to cancer. In an interview with the East Bay Times, Alex recalls his mother saying to him last year, "If one person could walk away from Deconstruction feeling less alone, that is what I want this to do."

Alex admits he had trouble talking to his mother when she was first diagnosed with cancer, but through working on this exhibition, the two grew closer. Even now that she has passed, Alex says their work together is aiding his ability to heal.

“It feels right," says Alex, "even though she’s not there, we get to celebrate on her... This is serving essentially as her memorial, too.”

'Deconstruction' runs Jan. 20–26 at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery in Lafayette, and can be seen on an appointment-only basis. Details here.