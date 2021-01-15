For The Kid in Your Life, 3 Video Games That Play Like Storybooks

Polygon Treehouse's phenomenal debut title brings to life a dark, Scandinavian-inspired fairy tale through a contemporary retelling. Röki follows Tove, a young girl, who is trying to save her family after they disappear. As she explores snow-covered Nordic forests, she encounters giant monsters and mystical talking trees with dozens of eyes and magical powers. It's up to her to see if she can contact the spirits she needs to find her family. The characters in the game remind me of creatures from Hayao Miyazaki films like Princess Mononoke or Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are.

Röki switches up the classic point-and-click formula; you'll move using arrow keys rather than the mouse. However, the gameplay mainly stays true to the genre by having you drag and drop items to solve puzzles. I will say, the changes made make the game more playable. I appreciated little features like a button that makes all items glow, because then it becomes pretty obvious what each next step is.

While I think Röki's story will interest kids and adults alike, it does start off on a dark note as Tove loses both her father and her brother. So maybe watch a gameplay video beforehand if you aren't sure it's a good fit for a child.

Old Man's Journey

Old Man's Journey by Broken Rules is a touching story about a father, his mistakes, and how love can stand the test of time and distance. It starts as the protagonist, an old man, receives a letter and sets off on a worldwide journey, and every piece of scenery he passes evokes a memory. A bell you click reminds him of his wedding, a wharf brings back a memory of sailing with his love, and so on. The pastel and gouache-inspired art is vibrant, colorful, and well suited to its various quaint European landscapes.

Point-and-clicks usually use the cursor to move the character through a puzzle. In Old Man's Journey, the landscape itself becomes a puzzle. You click and drag the hills in the background up and down to help the main character proceed from scene to scene. It's also a fitting way to play, given that our main character is an old man, and he moves like one—Mario, he's not.

This game will likely appeal to kids since there is so much to play with in each scene. You can click any animal in the game and it will make some sort of sound. Much of the environment reacts when you simply move the cursor over it—for example, if you move your cursor below waterfalls, the water will flow around it, and the cursor's pointer-finger shape makes you feel like you are poking and prodding at the world.

The Samorost series

Amanita Design—the studio behind Samorost—consistently demonstrates a knack for creating intriguing and whimsical worlds. In the Samorost series, their team designs dreamlike landscapes by combining 2D drawings and detailed close up photos of real-life objects. Their games take something familiar, like dandelions or the roots of a tree, and renders them strange by reworking them into an alien landscape.