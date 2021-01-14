A Musical Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

While primarily known for his work in civil rights and his passion for community service, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also had a lesser known passion for jazz music, citing it as the source of “much of the power of our Freedom Movement in the United States.” This MLK holiday weekend, Living Jazz honors the life and legacy of King by bringing together his passions and utilizing music for philanthropy, with a star-studded lineup of artists, musicians, spoken word poets and more in their 19th Annual Musical Tribute “In The Name of Love.”
Featuring performances by musicians Toshi Reagon and Allison Miller, the Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet, Bay Area-based singer-songwriters Meklit and the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol and others, the evening offers a diverse array of musical talent across the Bay Area.