The People’s WPA Isn’t Waiting Around for a Future 'New Deal'

“You create an image that tells your idea... it contains your point that you’re trying to make and it’s so beautiful or troubling or weird that everybody reproduces the image, including people who don’t like you. That’s when you know...ok we’re onto something.” With Delivering Democracy, photos of his band of merry mailboxes showed up in the New York Times, while on the ground, they distributed flyers in Joe Biden’s birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania detailing how to get votes in by mail. With Economusic, he uses charts of economic data translated into music scores to create live performances of dissonance with an audience participation component.

“It’s a different way (for the audience) to get the numbers and learn the data,” he explains, adding that he himself is no economist—and no musician. But by encouraging the audience to embody the charts he presents, they’re able to internalize their peaks and valleys, highs and lows.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project (AEMP), founded in 2013 in the Bay Area and since expanded to LA and NYC, has fused data and interdisciplinary artistic practices for years. As described by the co-director of the L.A. chapter, Elana Eden, these include the collection and presentation of oral histories and portraits of those fighting eviction and displacement; the creation of protest art; and audio, lighting, and projection installations. (The group will soon publish a book with PM Press titled Counterpoints: A San Francisco Bay Area Atlas of Displacement & Resistance.)

But, as the AEMP has helped document, the arts can also be used to accelerate gentrification. Citing a recent collaboration between the Boyle Heights Alliance Against Artwashing and Displacement (BHAAAD) and the AEMP, Eden describes the distinction they’ve drawn between grassroots-level artist communities and an influx of capital-backed galleries and real estate speculators. That's why the group has focused their advocacy to support the many “homegrown” projects and organizations that are “not just excluded but actively quashed by the state, or the city, or whoever is interested in moving capital through that space.”

One of several People’s WPA projects centering food and land justice is Santa Rosa’s Cooperative Food Empowerment Directive (CoFED). Since 2011, the group has worked to develop food and land cooperatives across the United States and Canada. For the People’s WPA, Yahdi Harris—a CoFED Racial Justice Fellow—brought their project, Unbound Growing, to the cohort. Building kits for micro-gardening in urban and low-light spaces (kits include a lightbulb), Harris’ ultimate goal is to encourage BIPOC connection to the healing potential of land access and plant cultivation.

With the People’s WPA, the USDAC hopes to continue to strengthen a national network for under-resourced artists and communities in the spirit of a public works initiative, but one designed by the arts workers, not a room of bureaucrats. While there is some hope that a legislative “new deal” will include the arts in a meaningful way, the projects participating in the USDAC’s cohort represent artists and culture workers using their own vision in order to create the future they wish to see in the world—no matter who occupies the Oval Office.

Find out more about a People's WPA project near you here.