'Wonder Woman 1984' and the One-Villain-Too-Many Problem

Welcome to the character of Wonder Woman, Warrior for Peace, historically difficult needle to thread. Originally created with the best, most morally clear purpose any superhero could possess—namely to punch Nazis in the face, a whole lot, with verve and elan—she represents a fundamental paradox. She exists to embody the capacity for violence (enormous physical power combined with advanced military training) yet she solves problems through compassion, empathy and, mostly, Truth.

Sounds a bit gender-essentialist, no? Why can't a woman be a badass, delivering savage beatdowns to those who deserve them? The good news is that, in recent decades especially, she has been, and she does. Jenkins picked up on this, which is why those scenes in which Diana finally gets to let loose are the most thrilling in either movie; Gadot's handle on the physical demands of the role is sure.

All of this feeds into the three reasons why WW84, while entertaining and frequently funny, lacks the propulsive drive of its predecessor.

1. CGI

It's a hoary critique of superhero movies that their computer-generated effects look gleamingly artificial and dull. Wonder Woman's focus on practical fight choreography meant it could have dodged (or, more fittingly, deflected) that critical bullet, had its climactic all-CGI fight scene not devolved into visual incoherence.

WW84, however, sets up camp in the uncanny valley in its opening minutes. A sun-drenched flashback on Themyscira features computer-generated figures performing physical feats with a false weightlessness that defies both gravity and sense. The film's climax—another CGI slugfest—takes place at night, which is a bit more forgiving, though not much.

2. (Superhero Cinematic) History, Repeating

The superhero film genre has been around for at least half a century, depending on whom you ask, and what strikes you watching WW84 in the year of our lord 2020 is how it still hasn't learned the most essential lesson of all:

When it comes to villains, more is less.

Pick one, and stick with it. Give them enough motivation, and screentime, to make an impact. Have them stand in clear moral opposition to the hero, and move the story forward.