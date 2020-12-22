Holiday Rom-Coms Go Beyond Diversity to Center New Christmas Stars

Since then, Luse says, these saccharine, cinematic bon-bons have become increasingly embraced in the mainstream. And while cheesy, they pack a cultural punch. Which may be partly why you see famous names like Kelly Rowland or Kristen Stewart showing up in the Merry Liddle movies and Happiest Season—the lesbian rom-com that happened to be Hulu's biggest holiday hit this year.

"We're seeing that kind of progress and growth happening socioculturally among all kinds of marginalized people in so many areas of pop culture," Luse observes. "But all of this is happening in a year when so many have evoked Breonna Taylor's name, and things are—not good for so many marginalized people. As much as I enjoy these films, I can't help but think we're getting the most diverse slate of Christmas romantic comedies that the world has ever seen, but people who are living the reality of those identities on a daily basis are having a really hard time right now."

Escapism is deeply human. While crying over silly peccadilloes in romantic comedies won't save the world, it won't hurt it either. During this horrible year, Luse admits to finding relief in such Christmas movies as The Princess Switch 2 on Netflix and The Christmas Aunt on Lifetime, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam—who a generation of fans remember as little Rudy from The Cosby Show—as a grown-up art curator falling in love with her handsome high school crush. (Luse: "Was Lifetime stalking me? Like, did they read my emails?")