Actress, Dancer, Choreographer Ann Reinking Dies at 71

Tony-winning legend and dance icon Ann Reinking died on Saturday, family members confirmed to news outlets on Monday. She was 71.

"The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party," her family said in a statement, as reported by Variety.

"She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I'm sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!"

Born in Seattle, Reinking trained in ballet, but ended up in the chorus lines of many musicals, including Cabaret and Pippin.

She graduated to lead roles in shows such as Goodtime Charley, with Joel Grey. In 1977, she took on her most famous role when she replaced Gwen Verdon in Chicago, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. Fosse hired her for Dancin' and Sweet Charity, and she even played a version of herself in Fosse's film, All That Jazz.