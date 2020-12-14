NPR Critics Pick Their Favorite TV From a Strange 2020

It was a year when we were starved for good feelings, a year when mere happiness felt like ecstatic joy, and real ecstatic joy—like that on glorious display on a Broadway stage by a barefoot David Byrne and a cadre of musicians in matching gray suits—could leave you breathless, swooning and profoundly grateful. Directed by Spike Lee, the theatrical concert film spans Byrne's musical career but—as with any production associated with Byrne—it leaves plenty of room to get enthusiastically weird. Wireless technology allows the musicians to roam the stage, and they do so in lock-step choreography, like the hippest high school marching band imaginable. A special treat for longtime Talking Heads fans: We finally get the live version of "Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)" that we didn't know we've been aching for, all this time. — Glen Weldon

First Cow (Showtime, DIRECTTV, and numerous rental sites)

It's astounding how much suspense director Kelly Reichardt is able to derive from the act of milking a cow. In early 19th-century Oregon Territory, skillful cook Otis "Cookie" Figowitz (John Magaro) befriends King-Lu, an enterprising Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) and outlaw. Together, they conjure up a successful business at a market outpost selling oily cakes to hungry traders; the recipe requires a very scarce commodity around those parts: cow's milk. It's one-part heist film and another part buddy adventure, with a tender—and often humorous—friendship at its center. — Aisha Harris

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, this smart, taut HBO Max thriller stars Kaley Cuoco as, well, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of partying and realizes something very, very bad happened while she was asleep. Part mystery, part drama about the aftereffects of a traumatic childhood, and part dark comedy, it was one of the most pleasant surprises of the year, impressing with its razor-sharp tone, supporting performances (Zosia Mamet is tremendous as Cuoco's best friend), and heartfelt work from Cuoco. — Linda Holmes

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Radha Blank's debut as a feature film director, writer and star is an engaging portrait of an artist at an existential crossroad, professional and personal. This is a refreshingly specific mid-life crisis, one borrowing from Blank's own life as a born-and-bred New York writer and rapper known as RhadaMUS Prime. It's funny and poignant, and the banter and characters feel real and alive. Radha the character may lack confidence at times, but real-life Radha the filmmaker is very self-assured. — Aisha Harris, Linda Holmes

The Good Place, Season 4 (NBC, Netflix, Amazon Prime)

The road to this perfectly poignant finale wasn't smooth. Much of seasons 3 and 4 lacked the bite of the earlier seasons, and as the gang fought to prove that there was a fundamental glitch in the sorting of heaven and hell, it felt almost like Mike Schur and his team were spinning wheels. But they stuck the landing anyway, bringing back some of that subversiveness by daring to suggest there can come a point when you feel as though you've done all you wanted to do in (the after)life and it's time to move on. It's a dark thing to contemplate, but it's also honest. — Aisha Harris

The Great (Hulu)

Billed as "An Occasionally True Story," this series about young Catherine (Elle Fanning) and her ill-fated marriage to Emperor Peter of Russia (Nicholas Hoult) is stuffed with gleefully ahistorical elements that'll send students of Russian history into aneurysms. Fanning is terrific as an idealistic (and self-satisfied) would-be social reformer, while Hoult's Peter is a nightmare—a sociopathic boor poured into a pair of tight leather pants. The Great was created by Tony McNamara, based on his 2008 play. McNamara went on to co-write 2018's The Favourite, and if you've seen that film, you know what to expect here—yes, bustles and corsets, wigs and snuffboxes, but also crisp ripostes, lacerating insults and dialogue that sizzles with withering wit. — Glen Weldon

Harley Quinn (DC Universe and HBO Max)

Given the sheer tonnage of live action superhero shows on TV, it's notable that the most gonzo, subversive, hilarious, action packed, explicit and entertaining take on the DC comics universe is actually this animated series. Originally created for the streaming service DC Universe, it now lives on HBO Max, where Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco voices the Joker's former girlfriend as an unpredictable, profanity-slinging romantic who resists the ex who exploited her. It's a comedy of sorts where even Batman is a bit of a doofus, featuring Harley leading a team of misfit baddies who struggle for recognition as Gotham City's leading villains, redefining adult-oriented superhero stories in the process. — Eric Deggans

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

The first installment of this Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, was packed with plenty of good, ghostly scares—but it lagged in the middle, and whiffed the ending. With The Haunting of Bly Manor creator and showrunner Mike Flanagan hasn't simply found a new author to riff on (Henry James, instead of Shirley Jackson) he has seriously course-corrected. Though it parcels out the scares more thinly than Hill House did, Bly Manor's story is tighter, and it nails the all-important dismount in a sincere, humane and bittersweet way that directly addresses the nature, and the purpose, of grief. It's not overtly tidy or dully expositional—yet it feels, in the best way, inevitable. — Glen Weldon

I Hate Suzie (HBO Max)

This British series—just eight episodes, as is their wont—stars the great Billie Piper as an actress whose nudes end up on the Internet after her phone gets hacked. She then proceeds to make a series of wildly terrible decisions to deal with it—or not deal with it, as the case may be. It won't be for everyone. Think of it as the anti-Ted Lasso—there's little here that's comforting or warm. Try it on for size: Watch the first episode, in which a huge crowd comes tromping through her home for a photo shoot just as she's first finding out about the leaked nudes. She keeps trying to find some privacy—and keep her husband from finding out—in a long stretch of tense, claustrophobic, downright nightmarish scenes, many of which take place entirely in a tight close-up of Piper's face as she attempts to keep from panicking. If it grabs you, you'll watch the rest of the episodes through your fingers—but you will watch them, compulsively. — Glen Weldon

I May Destroy You (HBO and HBO Max)

Michaela Coel's series about a woman exploring the aftermath of a sexual assault shone a spotlight on Coel's own acting, writing, and in some cases directing. It also became a broader examination of ethics in sex and relationships, from the traumatic to the questionable to the unkind. The supporting cast and dizzying structural turns made the HBO show one of the most exciting of 2020. — Linda Holmes, Aisha Harris, Eric Deggans, Glen Weldon

The Invisible Man (HBO, HBO Max and numerous rental sites)

Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman who begins to fear she's crazy when she keeps sensing her dead abusive husband everywhere. From there, the film becomes a consideration of paranoia, trauma and ultimately the desire to reclaim a connection to reality that's come undone as a result of repeated, relentless gaslighting. — Linda Holmes

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Point of order: This comedy special debuted on Dec. 25, 2019—after we made our annual list—so it slides in here on a technicality. But it certainly belongs—no comedy special has won me over so hard, so completely. Mulaney's idiosyncratic sensibility might seem an odd fit for what is essentially an extended riff on old children's television programming, but it works seamlessly here. That's a product of the writing, which is wry but never cynical, but it's also an outgrowth of the casting. These kid actors aren't pushing it—they easily find Mulaney's particular comedic frequency, and stick to it. — Glen Weldon

The Last Dance (Netflix)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan looms over every frame of this revealing documentary series first shown on ESPN, and not just because it expertly documents his final championship season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. It's an incisive look at how that team became a world-crushing, pop-culture-dominating force, with special detail on how Jordan built his legend. Other stories also resonate: How Dennis Rodman nearly committed suicide before he joined the Bulls; how teammate Scottie Pippen was continually underpaid; how Jordan was merciless about pushing his teammates and cultivating grudges to boost his performance. Jordan was involved as a producer and had to approve use of the Bulls' behind-the-scenes footage, giving him even more control. But despite his influence, this miniseries offers a never-before-seen look at a once in a generation team. — Eric Deggans

Lovecraft Country (HBO and HBO Max)

Packed to bursting with symbolism, special effects, allegory, social messages, reinvented horror tropes and enough plot to require a YouTube explainer for every episode, this audacious take on Matt Ruff's 2016 novel is a lot. But its story, placing a Black family at the heart of a pitched battle with a white family of witches in the Jim Crow-era 1950s, is a marvel of ambition and craft. Comparing the horrors of racism to the supernatural horrors found in novels by H.P. Lovecraft—himself an infamous xenophobe and racist—reinvents the genre in unexpected ways. And the work of executive producer/writer/director Misha Green to showcase the power of Black love and family in a series dropping during the summer's reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality, was exquisitely perfect timing. — Eric Deggans, Glen Weldon

Lovers Rock (Amazon Prime)

This entry in Steve McQueen's excellent Small Axe anthology series will surely make you want to seek out its soundtrack, which is bubbling with classics of the reggae subgenre from which it gets its title. But as you follow these young West Indian Londoners mingling, dancing, flirting and rebuffing aggressive strangers at a lively house party on one evening in 1980, it will also transport you to a realm of beauty and intimacy. It's a musical reverie that manages to capture the exultation of the arrival of the weekend, and the sanctity of Black community. — Aisha Harris

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

Netflix presented this documentary about legendary astrologer Walter Mercado to an audience that included both people who grew up watching him on television every day and people who knew him hardly at all. It told a story that was alternatively sad and stirring, but it ultimately gave the man his due as a legend who was part of the lives of many families and who found himself poorly treated by some of those close to him. — Linda Holmes

The New Pope (HBO and HBO Max)