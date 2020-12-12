Shia LaBeouf Blames Addiction for His Alleged Abuse of FKA twigs—It’s a Cop-Out

It’s true that addiction and abuse often do go hand-in-hand—according to the UCLA Center For Health Policy Research, almost half of all victims of intimate partner violence say their abuser was under the influence when it happened. However, the allegations against LaBeouf in Barnett’s lawsuit go far beyond what one would expect from abuse spurred on by intoxication. In fact, some of the behavior described is regimented and around-the-clock—LaBeouf is even said to have had rules about how many specific times a day Barnett was expected to kiss him.

Beyond the unlikelihood that LaBeouf was intoxicated for that entire period, pointing to an alcohol addiction as a reason for behavior this abhorrent in no way justifies it. One of the more egregious examples in the lawsuit describes an occasion in February 2019. On that day, Barnett says, LaBeouf drove dangerously and threatened to crash the car unless she immediately professed her love for him. Barnett says that after she finally persuaded him to pull over into a gas station, she attempted to leave but was thrown against the car, screamed at and then physically forced back into the vehicle. (Disturbingly, she says, no one at the gas station attempted to intervene.)

More telling about LaBeouf's motivations, though, is the manner in which he wooed and then isolated Barnett, as she has described it. The beginning of their relationship was marked by what Barnett calls “over-the-top displays of affection.” Once trust had been built, Barnett accompanied LaBeouf to Los Angeles where, she says, he actively worked on keeping her there, isolating her from friends and family in London, and sowing seeds of distrust between her and the people she worked with.

The New York Times describes this behavior in its own report on Barnett’s lawsuit:

In an abusive relationship, there’s often a 'honeymoon phase,' as some experts call it, that builds intimacy and sets a benchmark for how happy the romance could be. It serves as a powerful lure; though flashes of bliss may remain, they are meted out through increasingly controlling demands and impossible standards of behavior.

That kind of long con can in no way be construed as an accident, or the result of a substance addiction. Rather, it is a common methodology used by abusive people to gain control over their partners. It is exercised over a prolonged period, and often in a premeditated manner.