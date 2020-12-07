Watch Leonard Nimoy Scare the Crap Out of America Over the Y2K Bug

Nimoy's 1998 instructional video, The Y2K Family Survival Guide, is now a perfect (and hilarious) relic of the time. The hour-long exploration of the impending Y2K disaster is soundtracked by non-stop doom synthesizer, and awash with very confidently-stated conjecture. (The disaster is "inevitable," according to one pundit here.) Happily, the film is now available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure—which is handy, given that a VHS copy is currently for sale on Amazon for $98.89. (Frankly, that's not even overpriced. Nimoy's over-earnest musings and his guests' hyperbolic ramblings make it worth every penny.)

"How fragile do we find ourselves against the juggernaut of our own inventions?" Nimoy queries. "We recall the fate of Atlantis ... Have we allowed our own highly advanced technological innovations to far outpace our human abilities to control those innovations?" (The robots are going to kill us and we have only ourselves to blame!)

Nimoy, in full Spock mode, then launches into a laundry list of everything that could possibly go wrong if computer systems reach the year 2000 and incorrectly register the year as 1900. Dramatically interspersed with the sounds of happy crowds counting down to midnight (no, really), Nimoy utters the longest sentence ever committed to videotape. It goes like this:

In dead of winter, at the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 2000, elevators may stop, heat may vanish, credit cards and ATMs may cease to function, airplanes and trains may come to a halt, telephones and televisions may not utter a sound, water delivery systems may not deliver water for cooking, drinking or bathing, streetlights, stoplights, lights in buildings everywhere may flicker out, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies may be unable to provide proper medical care, banks and stock markets around the world may suffer some form of meltdown, and nuclear power plants may cease to generate the electricity we need for all aspects of our daily lives.

("May" being the key word here. He could just as accurately have said "may not.")