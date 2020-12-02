On Twitter and TikTok, Biden Grandchildren May Offer Viral View of White House Life

And some, like Naomi Biden, share their political views.

Over the past year, her voice has particularly gotten louder over social media. From tweeting supportive messages about her "pop" to sharing Biden-themed memes, the 26-year-old's posts have racked up tens of thousands of likes and provided another personal side to the Biden family.

Maisy Biden, who is in her late teens, also has been fairly active on her public TikTok account. The third-eldest grandchild of the president-elect often posts comedic videos that are less overtly political but have featured cameos from her family, including her father, Hunter Biden.

"In campaigns, operatives used to say, 'Is the candidate somebody you could see sitting at your kitchen table and having a meal with?' " said Lisa Caputo, the press secretary to Hillary Clinton when she was first lady. "I think the Biden grandchildren's social media presence, led by Naomi, does just that."

"He's relatable to begin with," Caputo added. "But to hear it through the voice and through the eyes of his granddaughter and his other grandchildren I think just puts a whole other lens of relatability onto him."

Presidential historians say that the increased use of social media over the past decade has amplified the voices of the first and second families.

"The first children have been mentioned in the past, but they didn't really have the opportunity to broadcast their own opinions in the same way. And so now social media gives the Biden family an opportunity to do that," said historian Tevi Troy, who has studied presidential usage of popular culture.

Troy says that while Twitter was around during the Obama administration, the 44th president's children were too young and social media was less accessible.

"The time seems to be right to have a president who has a bunch of family members who are active on social media, and social media is not a weird or elite thing," Troy added. "It's a kind of common thing today."

Unprecedented individualism

Presidential families have played public roles before. Historian and journalist Kate Brower pointed to the support President Richard Nixon received from his daughter Julie during the Watergate scandal and the young adult children of President Jimmy Carter campaigning for him, but Brower added that the Biden and Emhoff young adults stand out because of their ability to form their own public identities.

"I think that this is really a first, where we're seeing this kind of individualism and the support of the family," she said.

Brower said she was particularly struck by Ella Emhoff's presence on Instagram. Emhoff is an art student at the Parsons School of Design, often posting photos of her visual art and clothing she has made.