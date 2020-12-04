After Nightmare Trip to France, Circus Artists Accuse Bay Area Promoter of Streaming Scam

For the rest of the trip, the three artists say, there were last-minute changes, miscommunications and broken promises about living accommodations, grocery trips and rehearsals. Some of the artists spent their own money on transportation and, in the case of Briggs, had to find an alternative place to stay. The promised work after the trip to France also never came.

Feeling disheartened by the entire experience, Sawant, Briggs and Creveling privately vowed to never work with Michelis again. So they were taken aback when they saw that the promoter was selling a recording of their 2019 Avignon performance on Vimeo, billing it as the new, 2020 virtual show of his company, Cirque de Bohème. The video was $34 to purchase and $22 to rent.

“We weren’t even paid to do [the show], but now he’s making money off of it,” says Briggs.

“He didn’t check in with us as the performers,” says Sawant. “We only knew because we saw a Facebook post, and he specifically didn’t have us on his email list where he blasted it out. I think he had no intentions of compensating us.”

Entertainment lawyer Mark Pearson of San Francisco’s ARC Law Group believes that Michelis’ attempts to monetize the video without the artists’ permission constitute several violations of the artists’ intellectual property rights to their performance, choreography and image. He says this sort of situation is becoming much more common with the rise of online events during the pandemic.

“It happens all the time. Now with COVID, it really introduced a lot of people to livestreaming video on demand and utilizing those types of platforms,” he says, listing off Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live. “Oftentimes people aren’t thinking about these issues. And then feathers get ruffled.”

He explains: “When an artist sees their rights are being monetized and they were not consulted and they did not agree to that, that’s where you’re going to see a lot of problems.”

The performers in the show say they verbally consented to the performance being recorded because they were promised a copy of the video. But they didn’t sign a release authorizing the video to be published, let alone sold. In the United States, both choreography and live performances are subject to copyright, and neither can be recorded or sold without a written agreement. And in California, people have an additional “right of publicity” that prevents others from making money from their likeness, voice or image without their consent.

After Briggs, Creveling and Sawant contacted Michelis about the unauthorized video, he emailed them to say that he planned to send performers 20% of sales—but also asked them to never contact him again. After KQED unsuccessfully attempted to reach him via phone and email, he set the video to private. Briggs filed a complaint with Vimeo, and by Dec. 1, the streaming service removed the video and notified her that it took action, although it did not say how many people purchased the video and whether they received refunds. On the Cirque de Bohème website, however, Michelis did not admit to wrongdoing; he wrote that he decided not to go forward with the virtual show because his mother passed away from COVID-19.

Happy the video was taken down, the artists say the ordeal was a lesson for them. Often in the performing arts, artists are happy just to get work, and this scarcity of opportunities disempowers them to advocate for fair contracts and wages.