Laverne Cox Just Turned a Transphobic Attack Into a Moment of Strength

"I didn’t want to be a trigger source for my community, but I also felt it was important to talk about because I have a platform," Cox said. "If you are in public and someone reads you as trans, stuff can happen. That’s why I’m talking about this publicly. I hope it helps. I hope it makes some kind of difference."

Showing strength and vulnerability in equal measure, Cox directly addressed the men who feel violent urges towards trans women and offered a reasoned explanation of the root of that violence. She based it on her own experiences with straight men in public places throughout her life.

“Why is your sense of survival threatened by being attracted to a trans person?" she asked. "Why is your sense of safety so deeply threatened that you feel the need to extinguish the thing that you found attractive? That is the question that I would ask you. And with a lot of love and a lot of compassion." Cox added: "We should not be dying because men are attracted to us and don’t want other people to know about it."

The actress went on to explain how she copes and heals after new and frightening incidents, like the one in the park, trigger old traumas. She shared methods and tools to avoid spiraling into past memories, grief and shame, so that others in similar situations might benefit. "I will not be defined by this moment in my life," she stated. "It is crucial to not be defined by violence that happens to you."

Cox also discussed providing trans people with better access to housing, healthcare, safer schools, and even dating sites. She pointed out that this year has been the deadliest on record for trans people in America. And she emphasized the importance of reporting all incidents of harassment and violence against trans people to the police, despite “our community’s complicated relationship with [police departments].” She shared that she had filed a report with the LAPD after they reached out to her.

Above all, Cox offered catharsis, using the awful thing that happened to her to remind her 4.4 million followers how much love exists for trans people around the world. "It’s a beautiful thing to be a Black trans woman who experienced what I experienced on Saturday and then to receive all of the love that I received," she said. "I embrace my transness. I believe trans is beautiful. I know my transness is why, in part, that I’m magical. Like, I really know that in my core."

