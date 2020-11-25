3 Recipes For Cooking Up a Scaled-Down, Low-Key Thanksgiving Meal

Meanwhile, halve the Brussels sprouts and trim their tough outer leaves. (If you prefer to roast the Brussels sprouts instead of deep-frying them, see Note.) Pour the canola oil into a large heavy-bottomed pot and clip a thermometer to the side. Line a plate or wire rack with paper towels.

Bring the canola oil to 375°F (190°C) over medium-high heat and fry the sprouts in batches until golden brown, about 2 minutes per batch. Use a spider or slotted spoon to transfer them to the lined plate, season with salt, and continue with the rest.

Pour the vinaigrette into a large mixing bowl, then gently fold in the squash, Brussels sprouts, cilantro, and serrano pepper to coat. Scatter the cheese and a handful of pomegranate seeds over the top for serving.

Note: To roast the Brussels sprouts, line another baking sheet with cooking parchment and adjust the oven to 400°F (205°C). Prep the sprouts as described in Step 2, then toss them in 2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt, and roast until deeply golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Roasted Jalapeño Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 to 2 jalapeños

2 green onions

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 cup (200 ml) grapeseed or vegetable oil

¼ cup (60 ml) rice vinegar

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp agave nectar

1 cup (40 g) fresh cilantro

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat your grill to medium-high or place a metal grate directly atop a gas burner on medium-high heat. Set the jalapeños and green onions over the flame and roast, turning occasionally, until they're soft and charred all over. When they're cool enough to handle, peel any papery char from the jalapeño, then remove its stem, seeds, and membranes.

Confit the garlic by covering the cloves with the oil in a small saucepan or skillet and gently warming over medium-low heat for 20 to 30 minutes, until it's soft but hasn't built too much color. Remove the garlic when cooked and reserve the oil.

Chop the roasted jalapeños and green onions and puree in a blender with the confit garlic, rice vinegar, orange juice, lime juice, agave nectar and cilantro. With the blender still going, stream in the reserved garlic oil and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Use right away or store in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Makes about 1½ cups (360 ml)

Chef Sohla El-Waylly's Apple (Hand) Pie

The beauty of these apple hand pies from recipe developer Sohla El-Waylly is how easy they are, especially because they call for pre-made pie dough. El-Waylly says it's best to use Granny Smith apples, which cook down into a thick and jammy compote without the need for too much starch. You'll need to let the filling cool completely or the uncooked crust will melt, so you can make the filling ahead of time before forming your pies.



For the filling:

1 pound Granny Smith apples (about 2 medium)

1 cup apple cider

6 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tsp tapioca starch or cornstarch

½ tsp ground cinnamon

pinch ground nutmeg

pinch kosher salt

1 tablespoon butter

For the pies:

flour for dusting

1 ready-to-bake pie crust, thawed

1 egg

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

Make the filling:

Peel apples and cut around the core to remove the flesh in large cheeks. Dice the apple flesh into rough ½-inch pieces and transfer to a medium saucepan. Add apple cider and sugar, and bring to a boil over high heat. Continue simmering the apples, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and translucent, the liquid has cooked down enough to coat the back of the spoon, and the mixture looks darkened in color, 12 to 14 minutes.