Ken Jennings: Who is 1st 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host?

"There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," he wrote.

Jennings made show history after winning 74 straight games in 2004 and into 2005. The record-breaking streak earned him $3,370,700. (Brad Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total Jeopardy! winnings of $4,688,436, according to ABC News.)

Years later, Jennings took on Watson, an IBM supercomputer the size of 10 refrigerators. In the televised version of man versus machine, machine won.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the show he loved," executive producer Mike Richards said.

Trebek's more than three decades at the helm of the program earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter.

A permanent replacement host for Trebek has yet to be named.