Ken Jennings: Who is 1st 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host?

Former Jeopardy! champion, author and know-it-all kind of guy, Ken Jennings, will be the first guest host of the long-running trivia game show, officials said Monday.
The announcement, two weeks after much-loved host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, explained that "a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family" will take over the show, which Trebek hosted from 1984 until earlier this year.
"We will resume production on 11/30," the show's official Twitter account said, noting that additional guest hosts will be announced at a later time.