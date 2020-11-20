Pressure to Attend Thanksgiving? Send Your Family This Rachel Maddow Clip

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. And, this year, despite 253,000 dead Americans, clear warnings from the CDC, and more than a million new U.S. coronavirus cases a week, many of us are still fielding Thanksgiving invitations. Or, rather, trying to fend them off.

Saying no to spending holidays with family is tough on any normal year. But for those of us facing down multiple relatives who are willing to travel, are willing to break household pods and are willing to eat maskless around a table without quarantining first, being the only one to say “no” can invite a lot of judgment and gaslighting.

Enter Rachel Maddow.

Last night, the MSNBC anchor shared an anecdote that should be enough to turn anyone off from travel and socializing for the forseeable future.

Broadcasting from home, Maddow shared the information that, two weeks ago, her partner of 21 years, Susan Mikula, tested positive for COVID-19. Maddow described nights spent awake, calling doctors over and over, and fighting to keep Mikula breathing. She described trying to care for the love of her life without physically being in the same room. Based on her delivery, the experience has left Maddow rattled and reevaluating priorities.