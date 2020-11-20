SFAI’s Unruly Past Goes Online in BAMPFA’s Latest ‘MATRIX’ Show

There are around 75 “little known and unknown objects” in MATRIX 277, 47 of which are organized into 10 thematic groupings (a.k.a. gallery “walls”). Unlike an in-person show, the web presentation offers multiple entry points, including sortings by theme or decade, but it’s impossible to truly see everything at once. Even in its most revealing view (under the heading “Index”), the items of MATRIX 277 remain opaque. Without clicking through, one would never know the image of the naked alien figurine leads to “Prop Closet,” a brief story about George Kuchar’s filmmaking classes and photographs of the odd detritus that helped dress up artists’ projects for decades.

But that’s part of the fun of the show: a slow and rewarding process of discovery. Go in looking for a specific thing and good luck to you. In my conversations with DiQuinzio, Gunderson and contributor Christopher Williams (an SFAI alum and co-chair of the Committee to Re-Imagine SFAI) they each recommended favorite objects I then struggled to find in the mix. A better approach, it turns out, is just to go with the flow, clicking through intriguing images, reading the short essays by various contributors, then continuing on to the “Secondary Connections” at the bottom of each object’s page.

Even behind the sleek exterior of a MacFadden & Thorpe-designed website, SFAI’s weirder, rougher edges poke through. A personal favorite is Hannah Rohrich’s 2015 video How Do You Get to the Meadow?, a series of interviews with other students about SFAI’s hidden spot of greenery, a garden maintained by faculty member Genine Lentine.

At the top of Gunderson’s recommendations list is his entry for “Bill Berkson’s Chalk,” an item donated to the library archive by the late poet, art critic and art historian, who taught poetry and art history at SFAI and organized the school’s Visiting Artists Lectures. Berkson’s worn box of white chalk (he brought his own, as SFAI classrooms were notoriously without) becomes an entry point into the history of non-studio instruction at the school, illustrated by photographs, faculty questionnaires and promotional pamphlets. In this meandering collection, we learn Mark Rothko taught summer courses at SFAI in 1947 and ’49. Gunderson’s caption reads: “In Rothko’s painting class everyone received a B; in his lecture class everyone got an A.”

Later in the entry, a quote from Bill Mayerson’s autobiography Escaping God’s Closet: The Revelations of a Queer Priest describes an early ’60s classroom scene filled with pot smoke and red wine. What Gunderson fails to include is the rest of Mayerson’s story, when, afraid of falling asleep during a droning final presentation, he ate six or seven student-made cookies. “The cookies, however, far from being an antidote to the pot, had been laced (as I later learned) with LSD,” he wrote, “and the more I munched the less grasp I had on what was happening around me.”

Oh, SFAI.

Again and again, the stories within MATRIX 277 elicit feelings of nostalgia for the wild and free days of an art school that currently exists in a state of remote-learning-halted-admissions limbo. Some are old legends within SFAI’s halls, others part of the school’s less well-known history, especially when it comes to artists of color.