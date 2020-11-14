2020 is No Longer the Worst Timeline, It's the Most Surreal One

For much of 2020, the internet joked about us being trapped in the worst timeline. But something seems to have happened during last Saturday's post-election celebrations that very quietly transitioned the world into another timeline—a deeply surreal one in which everything appears to be a parody of itself. In fact, so much weird crap went on over the last seven days, it casually transformed 2020's go-to phrase from "I can't believe this is happening!" to "Dude—did that really happen?"

Observe the evidence in these 6 easy steps.

1. The Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle

Minutes after Joe Biden was declared president-elect on Saturday, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in the dilapidated parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, after a White House staffer mistook it for the luxury hotel. That the location was directly next to a sex shop named Fantasy Island and a crematorium, did not deter Giuliani from moving forward with the event.

At first, people assumed headlines about the event were made up.