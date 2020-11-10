Who’s That Rad Little Kid Who DJed in Dolores Park on Saturday?

DJ Rillion kept this little corner of Dolores dancing for hours. Occasionally he’d ask how everyone was doing—the crowd hollered back. Now and again, he’d ask dancers to wave their hands in the air—and they complied every time. I had to find out more about this DJ wunderkind, so naturally ... I asked his dad.

DJ Rillion’s proud papa, Ron, was easy to spot—he and his son were wearing matching bomber jackets and jeans. The born-and-raised San Franciscan informed me that his son—real name Rylan—has only been developing his skills behind the decks for one month. (One!)

Recognizing Rylan’s passion for tunes (favorite genres include R&B, hip-hop and trap music), and trying to keep the 10-year-old amused as they sheltered in place in the Outer Richmond, Ron passed on his mixing skills. (Ron DJed at parties and gatherings in high school and thought Rylan might enjoy it too.) Rylan picked it up so fast that within weeks, DJ Rillion was born.

The election result party in Dolores Park was DJ Rillion’s most successful public engagement to date, having previously popped up at Ocean Beach and a Sacramento Haunted House. You can follow his progress and find out about his upcoming appearances via Instagram and TikTok.