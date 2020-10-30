San Rafael’s Museum of International Propaganda Reopens Just in Time

In what may be the final weeks of the Trump administration, many in the Bay Area still struggle to understand the 45th president’s continued popularity in other regions of the country. Arguably, a lot of it comes down to propaganda, emotional manipulation that is most effective when people’s lives feel untenable. A tour through the information-packed exhibits at the MIP illustrates how government-backed advertising and state-managed media can cultivate and disseminate further feelings of distrust.

Concise, powerful displays introduce visitors to the function of propaganda, whether that’s the glorification of the nation through images of exaggerated prosperity and happiness, or the vilification of religious and ethnic minorities or other political groups. Without ever endorsing a point of view or editorializing, the museum displays are tightly focused on visual, political propaganda of the past century—nothing related to religion or elections.

Tom’s clever descriptions burnish and offset the bizarre, sometimes harrowing imagery. Agitprop posters are interspersed with large glossy prints of the Aretons’ own photographs of monuments to fascist leaders. Physical objects include menacing stone busts of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin alongside one of the wristwatches given to soldiers stationed at Tiananmen Square.

While some of the MIP’s posters are obvious spin, other pieces demonstrate the subtleties of political persuasion. The painting of Lenin that hangs over the front desk depicts a burly, broad-shouldered Bolshevik; in reality, Lenin was a short, relatively slight man. A pro-suffrage poster from the United Kingdom argues convincingly—and correctly—that enshrining women’s right to vote is a constructive, noble cause.

The negative effects of political propaganda loom large in the Aretons’ personal histories. Tom’s mother lived under Nazi rule in Germany, and Tom grew up in socialist Czechoslovakia. He came to the United States in October 1968, two months after the Warsaw Pact invasion of his home country.

Lilka was raised in a Marxist-leaning home in staunchly Republican New Jersey. Before attending college, she traveled around Europe, eventually finding a friend to share the driving from Helsinki to Moscow via Leningrad. In the summer of 1960, she spent her 20th birthday in the Soviet Union, observing a tense season for U.S.-Soviet relations: American pilot Francis Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane had just been shot down.

Collecting propaganda is a complicated endeavor in preserving ephemeral material culture that is often actively destroyed when a despised ruler is deposed. That’s why even the persistent Aretons have only a single, rare poster of Romania’s genocidal communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, who was ousted (and executed) in 1989.

Nazi memorabilia can also be challenging to source, and some donors don’t want acknowledgement. One recent afternoon, the museum’s docent-curator Claudette Masters arrived to find a brass ashtray holder with a swastika base sitting outside the front door.

Masters was integral in staging the museum’s latest temporary exhibition. The late Bay Area World War II veteran Robert Bru was a Jewish American who was held as a prisoner of war. When his German captors gave him copies of the Nazi tabloid, Der Stürmer, he was astonished by the anti-Semitic cartoons and saved copies for decades. Last year, at age 99, he donated his collection to the museum. “Learning his story lifted history right off the page,” Masters says.

COVID-19 has paused one of the Aretons’ favorite aspects of running their self-funded gallery: welcoming groups from schools and senior centers. A gifted speaker, Tom has been giving virtual talks to community organizations and recording videos about his favorite museum pieces to lure guests back. When indoor gatherings are safe again, the couple looks forward to resuming their Wednesday movie nights. They regularly screen hard-to-find documentaries, and Tom pours his award-winning wine, made from vineyard grapes grown near their San Anselmo home.