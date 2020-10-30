Five Ways Bay Area Artists and Arts Orgs Are Getting Out the Vote

An Official and Official Unofficial Voting Station

On Nov. 3 and for the first time, San Francisco’s nonprofit arts space Southern Exposure will be an official polling place while showcasing two projects aimed at civic discourse and justice. Aram Han Sifuentes’ The Official Unofficial Voting Station: Voting for All Who Legally Can’t, allows the disenfranchised to cast symbolic votes. Born out of the artist’s own inability to vote in the 2016 election, this project is housed at multiple venues throughout the country, allowing Han Sifuentes to collect a wide sampling of what people in the U.S. (not just eligible voters) actually care about.

Those waiting to vote in person can also view a new installation by the collective, Related Tactics, Never Again is Now, which references histories of protest and its visual culture (signs, slogans and marches), connecting previous struggles to the ongoing uprising for racial justice.

Dine for Democracy

Dine for Democracy, founded by Lena Wolff, Mariah Castle and Hadley Dynak, three East Bay-based artists, educators and activists, galvanizes a community of chefs, bakers, restaurants, food lovers and concerned citizen to come together across the country and raise funds for voter engagement and voting rights efforts. Initiated in the Bay Area in 2018, Dine for Democracy aimed to address concerns about extensive voter suppression efforts targeting people of color. In 2020, this campaign expanded to more than 100 restaurants and bakeries in 22 cities around the country and raised over $154,000 between May and October for five grassroots voting organizations: the Alliance for Youth Action, Black Voters Matter Fund, Mi Familia Vota, Montana Native Vote and Woke Vote.

While their main campaign has ended, starting Nov. 1, Dine for Democracy will direct donations to Movement Voter Project’s Defend the Election Fund, providing rapid response grants to voting groups seeking to protect the integrity of the election. Details here.

A Bandana to Empower Latinx Voting

In 2020, there are a record number of 32 million eligible Latinx voters in the United States, the majority of whom live in California, Texas, Florida, New York and Arizona. Struck by these numbers and the danger voter suppression poses to this population, artist collaborative Hughen/Starkweather (Amanda Hughen and Jennifer Starkweather) created a limited-edition bandana, the profits of which benefit two national civic engagement organizations, Voto Latino and Mi Familia Vota. Both organizations work to engage and empower Latinx and immigrant communities through education, voter registration and voter participation. Details here.