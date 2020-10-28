2020 Not Quite Scary Enough? Try a Haunted Car Wash

The Patel's car wash has strobe lights, signs, and creepy clowns and characters walking around and in between cars waiting to go through the tunnel. There is Pennywise, the clown from Stephen King's book and movie It, Jason from Friday the 13th, and, of course Michael Myers, from the movie Halloween. Not to mention someone in a bunny head wielding a chainsaw.

Once a driver edges into the tunnel and puts the car in neutral, the car wash mechanism takes over and the driver must surrender all control to the haunted car wash. The red neon lights make the water falling down look like blood, as it mixes with the soap and creates a crimson foam, that slides down the windshield like a scene in a horror movie.

The Patels promise a free shampoo for anyone who wets their seat.

Becoming scary is a way for car wash businesses to recoup some of the money lost earlier this year when the shutdown began. The Patels say they are lucky. Theirs is a family-run business and they didn't have to let any employees go. They're donating some of the proceeds to charity. But just giving Halloween fans a new option for celebrating this year could be considered worthy, in and of itself.

And, customers drive away with a clean car.