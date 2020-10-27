While the San Francisco visual arts nonprofit Southern Exposure plans to remain closed to the public for the remainder of 2020 (with the exception of Nov. 3, when it will be a polling place!), that doesn’t mean it’s not still supporting the Bay Area arts community. Earlier this year, in partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Southern Exposure reallocated its annual Alternative Exposure grant into emergency relief for Bay Area artists, distributing 60 grants of $1,000 each to visual and multidisciplinary artists.
Southern Exposure Opens Second Round of Emergency Relief Funds to SF Artists
While the Bay Area is on the path to reopening, artists are still struggling within the pandemic—exhibitions and performances have been canceled and postponed, and many have lost the side gigs and day jobs that sustained their creative practices.
With support from San Francisco Grants for the Arts, Southern Exposure is now accepting applications for a second round of emergency relief funding. They will bestow 19 grants of $1,000 each to San Francisco-based artists (this includes those with a San Francisco studio, fiscal sponsorship from a San Francisco organization, or a university student at a San Francisco institution).
Priority will be given to artists who are Black, Indigenous, POC, elder, LGBTQ+, disabled, immunocompromised and immigrants. The funds may be used to cover any needed expenses related to lost income due to COVID-19. Applications are due by Nov. 9, details here.