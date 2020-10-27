Southern Exposure Opens Second Round of Emergency Relief Funds to SF Artists

While the Bay Area is on the path to reopening, artists are still struggling within the pandemic—exhibitions and performances have been canceled and postponed, and many have lost the side gigs and day jobs that sustained their creative practices.

With support from San Francisco Grants for the Arts, Southern Exposure is now accepting applications for a second round of emergency relief funding. They will bestow 19 grants of $1,000 each to San Francisco-based artists (this includes those with a San Francisco studio, fiscal sponsorship from a San Francisco organization, or a university student at a San Francisco institution).

Priority will be given to artists who are Black, Indigenous, POC, elder, LGBTQ+, disabled, immunocompromised and immigrants. The funds may be used to cover any needed expenses related to lost income due to COVID-19. Applications are due by Nov. 9, details here.